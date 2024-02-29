Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.03.

Get Okta alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $87.30 on Monday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 643.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.