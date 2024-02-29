Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

Shares of NYSE AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

