Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

HSIC opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.01 and a 52-week high of $85.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Henry Schein’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $111,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $103,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

