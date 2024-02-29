SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Get Doximity alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ DOCS opened at $27.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Doximity by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,849 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.