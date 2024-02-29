Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.24.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 252,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,893 shares during the period. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 82.0% in the third quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 89,383 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.