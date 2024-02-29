Charles R. Schwab Sells 58,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $65.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

