goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Director David Ingram Sells 30,000 Shares

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00.

On Friday, December 15th, David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of goeasy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$165.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.47. goeasy Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$87.00 and a 52-week high of C$180.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSY. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$186.33.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

