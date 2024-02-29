Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells $6,912,194.56 in Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 43,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.48, for a total value of $6,912,194.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,434,743.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $164.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $798.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. Atkore’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Atkore in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,329,000 after buying an additional 595,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at $42,940,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $38,174,000.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

