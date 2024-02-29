Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

