Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DCBO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Docebo from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Docebo from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Docebo from $49.81 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $53.84 on Monday. Docebo has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 60.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 30.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 53.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 58.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

