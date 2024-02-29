FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Earns Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.95.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $55.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $59.98.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.04 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 281.26%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 19,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

