GAP (NYSE:GPS) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPS

GAP Price Performance

GAP Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $19.24 on Monday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.42, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.06%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,779 shares of company stock valued at $10,751,970 in the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 73.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,572,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $20,617,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in GAP by 6.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.