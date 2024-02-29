Argus Downgrades International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

IP opened at $34.62 on Monday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

