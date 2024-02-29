Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $377.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $299.00 to $377.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $363.71.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $377.60 on Monday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $379.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.20 and a 200-day moving average of $327.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 55.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

