e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $225.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $177.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $204.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $132.36. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $206.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,092 shares of company stock worth $10,082,191 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

