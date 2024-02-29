TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of TAC stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. TransAlta has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). TransAlta had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 274.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,425,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,039 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 48.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,750,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 28.6% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,404,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,322,000 after purchasing an additional 978,354 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

