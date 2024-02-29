Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Price Target at C$16.10

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on TA

TransAlta Price Performance

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$9.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.14. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$9.16 and a 1-year high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.92.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.45). TransAlta had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The business had revenue of C$624.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.4067368 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TransAlta

In related news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. In related news, Senior Officer Aron John Willis sold 35,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$392,830.32. Also, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 76,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.84, for a total transaction of C$834,348.20. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.