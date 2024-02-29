Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.27.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $193.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $78.47 and a fifty-two week high of $194.88.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.