Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.27.
Builders FirstSource Stock Performance
In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $31,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.
