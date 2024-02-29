SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.92.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX opened at $125.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $148.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $503,539 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

