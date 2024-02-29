CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $75.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.21. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $83.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

