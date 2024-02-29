Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Head to Head Review

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 20.10%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.25 billion 5.44 $305.09 million $1.01 22.24 Broadstone Net Lease $442.89 million 6.22 $155.48 million $0.82 17.94

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Broadstone Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Broadstone Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 24.50% 10.63% 3.66% Broadstone Net Lease 35.10% 4.80% 2.92%

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 107.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 139.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Broadstone Net Lease on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brixmor Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 364 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to over 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets and Ross Stores.

About Broadstone Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S. states and seven properties located in four Canadian provinces across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, retail, and office property types.

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.