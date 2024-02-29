DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) versus Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Head-To-Head Analysis

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Free Report) and Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10% Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental Solutions and Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.30 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -1.93 Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. N/A N/A N/A $114.20 1.85

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals. The company produces various asphalt concretes; basalt aggregates, including gravel, sand, seal, ballast, hydraulic base, sub-base, and tepetate; and central guard rails for roads, and various other precast concrete materials, as well as exploits stone aggregates. In addition, the company provides services, such as reception, storage, and shipment of goods; hauling or transfer of goods; loading and unloading ships; container filling and emptying; general cargo storage; and mooring and unmooring of ropes, as well as foreign trade merchandise handling, storage, and custody services. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

