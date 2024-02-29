Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

SNCY stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $844.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $245.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.82 million. Analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $38,685.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $38,685.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 2,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $36,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,239,261 shares of company stock worth $67,823,873. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

