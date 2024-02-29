Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $10.00.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Shares of ROOT opened at $27.97 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22.

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,541.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Root by 218,250.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Root by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Root in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

