Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:TOI opened at $1.85 on Monday. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71.
In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.
