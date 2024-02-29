Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Oncology Institute Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:TOI opened at $1.85 on Monday. Oncology Institute has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

In other Oncology Institute news, major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 24,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $57,304.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,780 shares of company stock valued at $137,838. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusions, and patient support services.

