Financial Review: NioCorp Developments (NB) versus Its Competitors

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NioCorp Developments to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NioCorp Developments N/A -$40.08 million -1.84 NioCorp Developments Competitors $7.46 billion $1.11 billion 4.64

Profitability

NioCorp Developments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NioCorp Developments. NioCorp Developments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NioCorp Developments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -194.39% NioCorp Developments Competitors -74.63% -3.77% -3.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NioCorp Developments and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00 NioCorp Developments Competitors 1101 2427 2949 105 2.31

NioCorp Developments currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 417.24%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 62.74%. Given NioCorp Developments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments’ peers have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NioCorp Developments peers beat NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

