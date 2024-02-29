Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Amer Sports stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

