Comparing mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) and BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for mPhase Technologies and BigCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mPhase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A BigCommerce 0 7 1 0 2.13

BigCommerce has a consensus target price of $11.56, suggesting a potential upside of 50.16%. Given BigCommerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than mPhase Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mPhase Technologies $30.67 million 0.01 $1.67 million N/A N/A BigCommerce $309.39 million 1.89 -$64.67 million ($0.86) -8.95

This table compares mPhase Technologies and BigCommerce’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

mPhase Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BigCommerce.

Profitability

This table compares mPhase Technologies and BigCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mPhase Technologies N/A N/A N/A BigCommerce -20.90% -144.89% -8.62%

Risk and Volatility

mPhase Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BigCommerce has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 47.2% of mPhase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of BigCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BigCommerce beats mPhase Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mPhase Technologies

mPhase Technologies, Inc. provides artificial intelligence and machine learning focused technology products and related services. It offers mPower EV Charging Network; and Consumer Engagement Platform to understand behavior patterns of consumers and allows the retailers to make these just in time offers available to the end consumer as they travel. mPhase Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. It serves online stores across industries. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

