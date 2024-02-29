Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.44.

Bunge Global Stock Performance

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $93.75 on Monday. Bunge Global has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,071,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,737,000 after buying an additional 76,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,954,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,913,490,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,912,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,231,000 after purchasing an additional 98,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 28.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,509,000 after purchasing an additional 659,471 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

