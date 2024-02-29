DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of DRD opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47. DRDGOLD has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

