Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AS

Amer Sports Price Performance

About Amer Sports

AS stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.53.

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.