Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.11.

AS opened at $16.02 on Monday. Amer Sports has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $16.53.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

