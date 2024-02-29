Head to Head Analysis: Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) & New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Portland Estates and New York Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25 New York Mortgage Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Great Portland Estates currently has a consensus target price of $520.00, indicating a potential upside of 10,008.86%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $11.63, indicating a potential upside of 66.31%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust -18.82% 0.87% 0.15%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Great Portland Estates and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.0% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Portland Estates and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Mortgage Trust $258.66 million 2.47 -$48.67 million ($0.99) -7.06

Great Portland Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New York Mortgage Trust.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

