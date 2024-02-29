Head to Head Survey: Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) and Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptose Biosciences N/A -230.97% -142.96% Sutro Biopharma -354.53% -99.73% -40.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aptose Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptose Biosciences N/A N/A -$41.82 million ($7.93) -0.23 Sutro Biopharma $67.77 million 4.58 -$119.20 million ($2.91) -1.75

Volatility and Risk

Aptose Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptose Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Aptose Biosciences has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Aptose Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptose Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88

Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,872.97%. Sutro Biopharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 175.05%. Given Aptose Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aptose Biosciences is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Aptose Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aptose Biosciences beats Sutro Biopharma on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials. Its pre-clinical product candidate STRO-003, a ADC directed against an anti-receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with Merck Collaboration to develop research programs focusing on cytokine derivatives for cancer and autoimmune disorders; Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused on the field of immuno-oncology; EMD Serono to develop ADCs for multiple cancer targets; and Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop ADC. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

