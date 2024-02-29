Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Raised to “Outperform” at Zelman & Associates

Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH opened at $155.20 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $179.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,498 shares of company stock worth $1,246,696. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth $76,297,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.