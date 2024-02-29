Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $103.66 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06.
Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.
