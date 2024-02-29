Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of PTON opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,767,000 after purchasing an additional 735,634 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

