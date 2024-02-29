The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $56.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $61.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $62.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $518,084.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,545 shares of company stock worth $6,681,131. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $31,911,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

