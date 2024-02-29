The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $874.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,335 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

