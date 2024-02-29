RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised RB Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Shares of RBA opened at $76.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. RB Global has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RB Global will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s payout ratio is presently 127.06%.

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $72,138.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the third quarter worth $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in RB Global during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of RB Global in the 1st quarter valued at $587,759,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

