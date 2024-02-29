Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.8 %

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

