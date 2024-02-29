National Bank Financial Comments on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued on Sunday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.67 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

PBA stock opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.21. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.6% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.3% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

