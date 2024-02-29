Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Lowered by Analyst

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a report released on Monday, February 26th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.43 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BELFB. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 210.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,216,000 after acquiring an additional 510,513 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,537,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $8,377,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 326.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after acquiring an additional 143,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,829,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Bel Fuse news, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis Ackerman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $139,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $403,285 over the last ninety days. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is 4.80%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

