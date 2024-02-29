Analyzing NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.67 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -237.75 Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.29 $13.06 million $1.25 9.30

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06% Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 8.09% 0.73%

Risk and Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NSTS Bancorp and Citizens Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citizens Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Citizens Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Community Bancorp is more favorable than NSTS Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats NSTS Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

