Head to Head Survey: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Todos Medical (OTCMKTS:TOMDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Todos Medical has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Todos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% Todos Medical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI N/A N/A $11.04 million N/A N/A Todos Medical $12.23 million 0.02 -$43.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares Spectral AI and Todos Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Todos Medical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Spectral AI and Todos Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Todos Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectral AI presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.17%. Given Spectral AI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Todos Medical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Spectral AI beats Todos Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Todos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Todos Medical Ltd., a vitro diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood tests for the detection of cancer and Alzheimer disease in the United States. The company develops Total Biochemical Infrared Analysis, a proprietary cancer-screening technology using peripheral blood spectroscopy analysis for examination into cancer's influence on the immune system; Lymphocyte Proliferation Test, a diagnostic blood test that determines the ability of peripheral blood lymphocytes and monocytes to withstand an exogenous mitogenic stimulation that induces them to enter the cell cycle; and blood tests for the detection of neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer's disease. Its cancer screening and diagnosis products include TM-B1 and TM-B2 for breast cancer tests; and TMC blood test for the screening and diagnosis of colon cancer. The company also offers Tollovid, a 3CL protease inhibitor dietary supplement to support healthy immune function against circulating coronaviruses; and Tollovir, an antiviral treatment for Covid-19 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Todos Medical Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with Integrated Health LLC, as well as has agreements with various companies to develop screening tests for SARS-nCoV-2; and to distribute certain COVID-19 test kits. Todos Medical Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

