Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Financial Comparison

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orchid Island Capital pays out -175.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RLJ Lodging Trust and Orchid Island Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RLJ Lodging Trust presently has a consensus target price of $13.70, suggesting a potential upside of 16.40%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLJ Lodging Trust $1.33 billion 1.38 $41.92 million $0.32 36.78 Orchid Island Capital $177.57 million 2.43 -$39.21 million ($0.82) -10.25

RLJ Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RLJ Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RLJ Lodging Trust and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLJ Lodging Trust 5.76% 3.77% 1.55% Orchid Island Capital N/A -9.13% -0.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for the United States federal income tax purposes. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to stockholders, if it annually distributes dividends equal to at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

