Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.42.

ALLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Allakos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair raised shares of Allakos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Allakos from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NASDAQ ALLK opened at $1.55 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Allakos by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,920,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 134.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,359 shares during the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 2.0% during the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 548,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

