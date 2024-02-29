Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.14.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 254.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

