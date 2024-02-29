Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Metro Stock Down 0.2 %

MRU opened at C$73.92 on Friday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$65.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$70.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.86 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.3043224 EPS for the current year.

Metro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

