Analysts Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Target Price at $36.40

Shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTRE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fortrea from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortrea

Fortrea Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

FTRE opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Fortrea has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $38.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

About Fortrea

(Get Free Report

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.